A fatal crash has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 north of Ennis Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

Northbound Interstate 45 is closed north of Ennis after a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon.

One person was killed, four people were transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas and two others were treated at the scene, according to Ellis County Emergency Management officials.

The crash took place sometime after 3 p.m. and involved at least two vehicles, including a sedan that was split in half.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said "two vehicles collided on the southbound side of the highway but at least one was propelled into the northbound lane where the fatality accident occurred."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Officials expect the northbound lanes will reopen to traffic around 5:30 p.m., meanwhile drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. The southbound lanes are open, though moving slowly, through the affected area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back soon for updates.