Pat Rasbeary captured the moment when a couple of cowboys helped lasso an escaped steer in Weatherford on Thursday, February 2, 2017.

It had all the makings of a truly Texas story.

A bull that escaped from a Weatherford butcher shop led police on a nearly two-hour pursuit Thursday morning before a pair of good Samaritan cowboys helped wrangle it.

The bull escaped from Hamilton Meats located on Clear Lake Drive and then started galloping into traffic in the 1400 block of Santa Fe Drive, according to police.

It led officers and Animal Control crews on a chase through town, and at one point ran into a police patrol car.

An officer was parked, trying to keep the animal from going into traffic on Martin Drive, when the bull rammed the driver's side door. The officer was not hurt, but the car was damaged.

The bull kept officers at bay for almost two hours before two cowboys on horseback came to the officers' aid.

The cowboys were able to rope the animal on South Main Street.

The bull was loaded into a trailer and taken back to the business.

No other damage was done and no one was hurt, including the horses involved.