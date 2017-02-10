Ellis County Precinct 4 Constable Mike Jones was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday, accused of tampering with evidence in May 2016.

According to an arrest warrant issued Thursday, "Michael Wade Jones did then and there, knowing that an investigation was pending, to wit: an investigation by the Ellis County and District Attorney's Office into alleged abuse of official capacity, intentionally or knowingly alter, destroy, or conceal a record, document, or things, to-wit: data located on an Apple iPhone owned by Ellis County, with intent to impair its verity, legibility, or availability as evidence in this investigation."

This is Jones' second indictment in the last year, according to a report by the The Waxahachie Daily Light. In May 2016, Jones was accused of misusing government property for his personal for-profit business and during a re-election campaign.