Downtown Dallas Public Library Reaching Out to the Homeless

The downtown Dallas Public Library is a place where people connect, whether it's online, with books, or with other people.

"Out there on the streets people seem to look down on me," explained Alex Stewart, who has been homeless for the last three years. "In here there's a sense of normalcy where I can feel like I'm not an outsider."

The library has been reaching out to the homeless through H.E.L.P., the Homeless Engagement Leadership Program. Grant money started the program five years ago. Now, the city plans to continue it and is looking for a new outreach coordinator.

"You know, looking someone in the eye and asking how they're doing and getting to know their name can mean a lot to someone when they feel invisible on the outside," said Heather Lowe, the library's Adult Services Administrator. "What's easier than saying hello in the morning?"

On cold mornings, the library opens a little early to let the homeless inside and serve them hot coffee. They are not allowed to bathe or sleep in the library, but the library wants them to feel welcome and respected.

"This was a few Christmases ago," Stewart said looking at his Facebook using a library computer. He said he comes to the library for a few hours a day to check email, read Facebook, and just feel "normal". "I want them to know I'm a human being."