Dive Team Searching for Missing Man at White Rock Lake

By Matt Jackson

    Rescue crews are trying to find a man who fell off a sailboat into White Rock Lake and never resurfaced, Sunday June 25, 2017.

    Rescue crews are trying to find a man who fell off a sailboat into White Rock Lake and never resurfaced.

    A spokesman for the Dallas Fire Rescue Dive Team says a man and a woman were on a sailboat on the lake Sunday afternoon.

    The boat capsized, throwing both people into the water.

    The woman was pulled to safety by people on board a different boat, but the man has not been seen since.

    Crews from the Dallas Fire Rescue Dive Team along with Texas Game Wardens and Dallas Police are all on scene trying to locate the man.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 39 minutes ago

