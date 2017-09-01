Dallas School Serves its Newest Neighbors, Harvey Evacuees

Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

More than 1,000 evacuees from Houston and the Texas coast will be spending their Labor Day weekend in North Texas. (Published Friday, Sept. 1, 2017)

Hundreds of Hurricane Harvey evacuees were treated to an early Labor Day weekend Friday in Dallas.

Students, parents, and teachers from Saint Monica Catholic School wanted to bring a slice of home to people who may have lost their homes. They treated evacuees at the Walnut Hill Recreation Center shelter, which is across the street from the school, to a barbecue dinner.



"A good song in church that we hear is "Can You Hear Me Knocking." We feel like God dropped them off, we heard the knocking, we answered the door, and we're treating them graciously, just like anybody should," said Jacob Cervantes, president of the school's Dads Club.

In addition to food, evacuees and shelter volunteers were treated to ice cream and snow cones.

Kids at the shelter got to be kids for the first time in several days, playing in bounce houses and getting their faces painted.

It was a much needed break from a week of worry for Francisco and Kristal Tecorral and their seven children.

"It takes a little bit of stress off you. It lets the kids have fun," Francisco Tecorral said.

The Tecorall family left their home in Houston last Friday, before the flood-waters from Hurricane Harvey swamped the city. They don't know what's left of their home, but seeing the joy in their kids' faces, even if only for a moment, made the pain of uncertainty go away.

"It feels good just to have a little family time," said Kristal Tecorral. "Though, we've been having a lot of family time here."

Students also got involved in the volunteer effort.

"We want them to know that there is always someone there for them," said Chamberlain Churchill.

The gathering was not how John Phillips pictured his Labor Day weekend. He would rather be on the Texas coast, but not knowing what's left of it, Dallas is the perfect substitute.

"Dallas is putting on good hospitality and treating us well," he said. "We greatly appreciate it."

