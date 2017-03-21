Dallas Police Search for Critical Missing 48-Year-Old Man | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Search for Critical Missing 48-Year-Old Man

    Dallas Police Department
    Dallas police ask the public for help finding 48-year-old James Monroe, who was last seen driving a white 2009 Chevy Tahoe in Dallas Monday afternoon.

    Police asked for the public's help finding a 48-year-old man who went missing in Dallas Monday.

    Dallas police said James Monroe was last seen driving a white 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe with the Texas license plate 4723AR at about 4 p.m.

    Monroe was described as 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

    Police said Monroe told his family members that he felt like harming himself.

    Dallas police asked that anyone with information about Monroe's disappearance call them at 214-671-4268 or 911.

    Published 2 hours ago
