A search is underway on Lake Ray Hubbard for a fisherman missing since Wednesday.

Following a request for a welfare check, the man's pickup and trailer were located at the boat ramp along Texas Highway 66; his capsized boat was found by the Dallas Police Department's helicopter Air 1 about a half mile south of the Highway 66 bridge.

DFR's Marine 1 investigated the boat and said it was empty.

Jason Evans, with Dallas Fire-Rescue, said they were told the missing man typically fished in a certain area and never stayed on the water too long.

The Texas Game Warden and other local agencies are assisting in the search for the missing man.

