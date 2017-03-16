Dallas Police, Fire Search Lake Ray Hubbard for Missing Fisherman | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police, Fire Search Lake Ray Hubbard for Missing Fisherman

Man missing since Wednesday; boat, truck found

    A search is underway on Lake Ray Hubbard for a fisherman missing since Wednesday.

    Following a request for a welfare check, the man's pickup and trailer were located at the boat ramp along Texas Highway 66; his capsized boat was found by the Dallas Police Department's helicopter Air 1 about a half mile south of the Highway 66 bridge.

    DFR's Marine 1 investigated the boat and said it was empty.

    Jason Evans, with Dallas Fire-Rescue, said they were told the missing man typically fished in a certain area and never stayed on the water too long.

    The Texas Game Warden and other local agencies are assisting in the search for the missing man.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

