Dallas ISD Student Wins Trip, Scholarship

A Dallas ISD high school student left Wednesday on a trip to San Francisco that will give her a glimpse of her future.

Alexa Luckey is a student at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.

Back in February, she was the lucky winner of an all-expense paid trip to San Francisco to see "Hamilton, An American Musical". The school's theater faculty chose the winner; someone who had to be in good academic standing with economic challenges and a member of the Thespian Honor Society. The trip was a gift from a donor named Christine Crockett Smith.

Alexa packed her bags Tuesday night. Wednesday morning she, her mom Amber Johnson and the donor left Dallas Love Field bound for San Francisco.

The high school senior will see Hamilton and also tour Stanford University.

Alexa learned last week she was accepted to Stanford on a full academic scholarship where she will pursue her goal of being an artist.

