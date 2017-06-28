Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson, right, stands with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The agencies are announcing a partnership to investigate voter fraud in the county, June 28, 2017.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson says her agency will partner with the Texas Attorney General's Office to investigate voter fraud in the county.

Allegations of voter fraud were rampant in two elections earlier this year, specfically in precincts in West Dallas where people received mail-in ballots they didn't request.

Hundreds of ballots were set aside during the May election and verified before being counted.

"I want every voter to be able to believe in the system and I want them to know that their vote actually counts. We are committed to the safeguard of their vote here in Dallas County," said Johnson Wednesday.

Johnson, who has a team of prosecutors dedicated to investigating claims of voter fraud in the county, refused to comment on the status of the investigation Wednesday. She said she called the news conference with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Wednesday to reassure voters in the county that the allegations of fraud were not going forward unchecked.

"I believe in and support the outstanding work of DA Faith Johnson and her entire team on their investigation into recent disturbing reports of alleged voter fraud in Dallas County," Paxton said Wednesday. "I've assured her that she'll have all the legal resources of the Attorney General's Office available to her to help conduct a thorough investigation. Nothing is more sacred to our democracy than the integrity of our voting process. My office will do everything within its abilities to solidfy trust in every election here and around the state of Texas."

"I'm confident that he and his investigative and prosecutorial units are committed to assisting us, committed to helping us deal with this issue and get to the bottom of what's happening here in Dallas County as they have done so in other areas in Texas. We're excited about what they're doing and that they're here to help," Johnson said. "We believe that as they assist us that we will be able to restore faith in our electorial process here in Dallas County."

If the allegations of voter fraud are substantiated, criminal charges could be filed.