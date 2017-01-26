Dallas Police, Fire Pension Reaches Boiling Point

The Dallas first responders pension crisis has reached a boiling point. (Published Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017)

Mayor Mike Rawlings and the Dallas Pension Board head to Austin Thursday, a day after mediation reached a stalemate.

Pension officials are still demanding a billion dollar cash infusion. According to city leaders, that cash infusion, if granted, could force the city into bankruptcy.

City Councilman Philip Kingston (District 14), who is also a pension board member, urged other city leaders to save the fund.

"There is every chance that unless we are able to liquidate assets at fire sale prices, we could be looking at the possibility of retirees not receiving their checks within a year or so," Kingston said.

Leaders have been trying to work out a way to save the police and fire pension fund for months.