Crash Closes I-20 in Kaufman County

A major North Texas interstate is shut down due to a crash involving an overturned tanker truck.

Interstate 20 between Hiram Road and Farm-to-Market Road 429 in Kaufman County is closed in both directions after the truck collided with another tractor trailer and a car just before 1 p.m. Monday.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

It is not clear how long I-20 will be shut down. Traffic appears to be backed up for several miles.

