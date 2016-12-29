Collin County is wrapping up another year of record-breaking home sales.

More than 14,500 homes sales closed in 2016, according to Steve Haid, chief operating officer for the Collin County Association of Realtors. Compared to 2015, it is a 1.7 percent increase, and numbers are only expected to continue rising.

While the growth is great for the economy, it can be challenging for buyers.

Haid said home prices will continue increasing, and it is truly a seller's market.

"That means there is not as much inventory available as in a balanced market," Haid said.

The median sale price for a Collin County home is $300,000. In Plano, the median is $312,000. In McKinney, the median is a little less at $295,000.

But in certain ZIP codes in Frisco, that median home price is topping $500,000.

For people moving to North Texas from either coast, that cost may seem like a bargain. But for locals, it's a tougher sell.

"It's the folks that have grown up here, bought their home 10 years ago. They're amazed to see what the prices have done over the last five, six, seven, eight, nine years," said Melissa Hailey, owner of North Texas Top Team Realtors.

Buyers also have to move quick.

Hailey said that in Collin County, on average, homes sell in seven to 10 days.

"They are so quick," Hailey said. "There is no end in sight."

Michael Child moved to McKinney four months ago for work. He's been living in an apartment with his wife and two young children while the house hunt continues.

"Priorities change when you have children," Child said. "That's one of the reasons I moved here."

But the search for the perfect fit won't stop anytime soon, Child said. Good schools and a growing economy make the perfect mix.

"It's not a financial thing, it's finding the perfect property," he said. "At this point in my life, the priorities I have are just finding the right one."

Hailey said one of the newest hot spots are Fairview and Lucas. In 2016, the median home sold for $456,750 – an increase of nearly 24 percent from the year before.