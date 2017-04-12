In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, a marijuana joint is rolled in San Francisco.

The Dallas City Council voted Wednesday to approve a cite and release program for people caught with small amounts of marijuana.

Instead of being taken to jail, the person will be given a ticket and ordered to appear in court.

In 2007, the Texas Legislature allowed the use of a cite and release program in the offenses of Class A & B possession of marijuana and Class B criminal mischief, graffiti, theft, theft of service, contraband in a correctional facility and driving while license invalid.

At its final passage, the program will only be for possession of marijuana and not for the other crimes.

Under the program, a person stopped for less than four ounces of marijuana can be cited.

In order to qualify for this program, a person has to live in Dallas County and not be accused of any other charges.

Dallas police told the council 432 people were arrested for marijuana possession in 2016 that could have been eligible for this cite and release program.

Police said it could save them about an hour for each call.