The family of a Dallas teenager shot and killed at the start of his senior year walked at his high school graduation as he was posthumously awarded a diploma.

It’s not how Latoya Stovall and Destinae Hill envisioned graduation day for DeMaryae Hill Young. Still, it’s a moment they’ll never forget. DeMaryae was Stovall’s nephew and Hill’s son.

“Bittersweet,” said Stovall. “The goal was reached. Unfortunately, he wasn’t here to receive the reward.”

In September, near the start of his senior year at Lincoln High School in Dallas, Hill Young was shot and killed while taking a nap after a social gathering. 22-year-old Rashad Earl Mayes turned himself in for the shooting several days later.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, the suspect and victim were both socializing with a group at a home on Burger Avenue before Mayes allegedly shot Demaryae while he slept.

“I know that his life was taken away from him from someone who didn’t even know him,” Stovall said.

Sunday morning, however, was not about how he died, but how his family chose to honor and celebrate his life. Stovall and Hill were invited to accept Demaryae’s high school diploma. As they walked the stage, they were overcome with emotion.

“He graduated and did his big one today and I’m very proud. We’re all proud,” said Hill.

NBC 5 caught up with Stovall back in September shortly after the murder. She told us then that Demaryae had plans for his senior year and beyond. Now, at least one of those dreams has come to fruition.

“DeMaryae is loved, and he has a support, and we are here to the end,” Stovall said.

Mayes was booked on a $1 million bond for the murder.