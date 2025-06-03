FedEx laying off 300+ workers at North Texas facility

Shipping and logistics giant FedEx is laying off over 300 people at a facility in Fort Worth, according to filings with the state.

According to a report by NBC 5's media partners at The Dallas Morning News, a WARN notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission indicates 305, or 52%, of the 580 employees at FedEx’s facility at 13500 Independence Parkway will be laid off.

Impacted employees will be laid off between July 6 and Oct. 25, receiving written notice at least 60 days in advance of their scheduled final day of employment, per the notice.

The layoffs are the result of a FedEx customer’s decision to move a portion of its business to a new location managed by a new third-party logistics provider. The notice said FedEx expects the discontinuance of its support of this business to be finalized by Oct. 25 and be permanent.

