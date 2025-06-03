Family calls for justice for pregnant teen shot in Corsicana

A Navarro County family is calling for an arrest to be made after a 17-year-old was shot over Memorial Day weekend.

Malaina Gonzales is six months pregnant – and she’s now fighting her way back from a sudden attack that put two lives at risk.

Outside Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Gaberiel Gonzales struggles to contain her emotions as she relives the moment she called the worst of her life.

“They could have took my baby’s life, not only that but my grandbaby,” said Gaberiel Gonzales.

On May 25, the Gonzales family was having a cookout at their home on South 31st Street in Corsicana.

Gaberiel told NBC 5 she saw two young men who seemed to be watching the family.

“I just told my husband it’s kind of weird, it’s hot, they’re staring at us, just made me kind of uncomfortable,” said Gonzales.

They brushed it off and enjoyed the evening, sharing it with their children, including 17-year-old Malaina, who was six months pregnant.

Around 9 o’clock, Gaberiel said she stepped inside the house.

“And that’s when I heard the gunshots,” she said.

Gaberiel’s husband ran inside, telling her Malaina had been shot through the abdomen.

“She’s just lying there on her back and she’s just bleeding, and her face is just so pale,” said Gonzales. “And I just call 911 and I tell them that my daughter’s been shot, and she’s 23 weeks pregnant.”

Her daughter was airlifted to Parkland, where doctors found the bullet had fractured Malaina’s spine, but her baby was unhurt.

She was put on a ventilator as her family stayed by her side, willing her to recover and wanting justice.

“Because of them, she’ll never be the same, or any of us,” said Gonzales. “This is very traumatizing for us, and I want them caught.”

This week, the teen was able to start breathing on her own but remained on a feeding tube. Her mother told NBC 5 it was an improvement, but she wouldn’t rest until whoever did this was behind bars.

“Imagine if it was you in my shoes, somebody knows something, and they need to speak up,” said Gonzales. “I want justice for her, it’s senseless.”

NBC 5 reached out to Corsicana police to ask if they’ve identified any suspects in this shooting. We’re waiting to hear back.