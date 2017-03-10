Chase Ends When Dallas Police K-9 Attacks Man's Leg

The driver of a reportedly stolen Audi was arrested after a chase through Dallas County that ended with a bite from a K-9 early Friday morning.

The chase began when officials said Dallas County Sheriff's deputies tried to stop an Audi that was traveling faster than the speed limit on Interstate 20 at about 1:15 a.m.

After a brief pursuit, police said the driver crashed into the corner of an oil change shop in the 8300 block of South Lancaster Road and ran from the vehicle.

Sheriff's deputies said they requested a perimeter. Dallas police — including a K-9 unit — and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter arrived to assist.

Officers in the helicopter located the man in the 2600 block of Mojave Drive and authorities converged. Officials said a K-9 attacked the man's left leg and officers were able to apprehend him.

Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics attended to the man and transported him to a hospital.

Sheriff's deputies said they later learned that the Audi the man was driving had been reported stolen.