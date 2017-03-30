Massive Fire Causes Bridge to Collapse on Atlanta Interstate

A massive fire has caused a bridge to collapse on a busy interstate in Atlanta.

Flames are shooting out from underneath Interstate 85 near the Buford-Spring Connector.

The I-85 overpass near Piedmont Road has collapsed under the intense heat and flames, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue crews.

Traffic on both sides of I-85 are closed due to the fire.

