Massive Fire Causes Bridge to Collapse on Atlanta Interstate

A massive fire has caused a bridge to collapse on a busy interstate in Atlanta.
Flames are shooting out from underneath Interstate 85 near the Buford-Spring Connector.
The I-85 overpass near Piedmont Road has collapsed under the intense heat and flames, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue crews.
Traffic on both sides of I-85 are closed due to the fire.
Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago