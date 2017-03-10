The body of a man who disappeared while boating with his 2-year-old son Monday has been recovered Friday near Denton Creek, authorities say.

Matthew Meinert, 38, was reported west of Grapevine Lake. Search crews located Meinert's son, Oliver, wandering alone in a wooded area the following morning but were unable to locate Meinert after several days of searching.

Officials said Oliver was cold and had a few scratches but asked for some juice and was otherwise OK when they reunited him with his mother later in the morning.

The Texas Game Warden's Office said Oliver was unable to tell them anything about what took place or where his father was.

Matthew Meinert's body was located just before 6 p.m. Friday just a few yards away from where the boat was found, the Game Warden's Office said.

Boy, 2, Found Near Denton Creek, Father Remains Missing

The medical examiner has taken possession of the body and will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Emergency personnel from Trophy Club, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Roanoke, Flower Mound, Argyle, Little Elm, Mansfield, Hurst, Joshua and Denton County assisted in the searches, which included searches on foot with trained dogs, with a boat equipped with sonar and with drones and a Department of Public Safety helicopter.