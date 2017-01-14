Body Found in Pond Identified as Dallas Man

A body found floating in a pond on Saturday morning has been identified as a 24-year-old Dallas man who had been missing since late last month.

People visiting Addison's Winnwood Park, located at 5590 Belt Line Road, discovered the body of Jacobi McGee, according to a Town of Addison news release.

McGee's mother had reported him missing on Dec. 27, 2016.

Addison police are investigating the death. It's unclear whether foul play was a factor, police said.

McGee lived about a mile from the pond where he was discovered, police said.