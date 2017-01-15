Blood Donations Increase; Reserves Still Low

North Texans are answering the call to refill a critically low blood supply, but experts say there’s still a lot of work to be done.

Blood banks including Carter BloodCare and the American Red Cross reported in recent weeks that their supplies of donor blood were critically low.

Weather Alert NBC 5 Forecast: Severe Storms Move on to the East

Carter, who tries to keep a three day supply on their shelves at all times, was down to just a day’s worth after the holidays.

Experts said the blood supply always diminishes in December because fewer donors are typically available during the holidays, but this year an influx of emergency transfusions at hospitals left the banks especially low.

A representative for Carter said Sunday those efforts to replenish the supply were helping and that their numbers had risen in the weeks following the call for help. But they reported that their stock is still below normal levels.

Members of the Parker County Cowboy Church in Aledo lined up after service Sunday to help out at Carter’s mobile blood center.

Organizers of the event said they expected the supplies would be a bit low from the holidays, but had no idea that so much help would be needed when they booked the event months ago.

Both Carter BloodCare and the American Red Cross are in need of all blood types and are accepting donations now.