Benbrook Church Damaged in Severe Storms

The storms that swept through North Texas Wednesday morning, ripped the roof off High Ridge Church in Benbrook.

The damage, mostly in the worship center was extensive. The church will have to replace the roof and make repairs inside, but it isn't dampening the spirits of Next Generation Pastor Zach Gryder.

Video NWS Confirms 2 Tornadoes Hit North Texas Overnight

“Things like this happen and it brings people together that otherwise would not come together, so just seeing the unity that happens with their community and the local churches and middle school nearby is a blessing. It has allowed us to have conversations and meet people we may not have met otherwise,” said Gryder.

Church services are schedule for this weekend. The church’s preschool classes will be canceled until further notice.