Buffalo Bayou runs just behind one neighborhood in the Memorial area of West Houston. The flooding is maddening for neighbors there who just want to move forward.

Many roads are still underwater in Houston, but there's been progress. The water has receded enough that crews have been able to pump it out of major highways.

However, that water is emptying into the Buffalo Bayou, which is still dangerously high. Homes along the bayou remain evacuated, and in some spots the only way in is still by boat.

In one neighborhood in the Memorial area of West Houston, a current still flows in from the bayou. It is maddening for neighbors to see that, as they just want to move forward.

It's been easy for many of them to lose track of time since Hurricane Harvey hit.

"I forget. Today's Thursday, so it's almost been two weeks," said Chris Perras, whose home is flooded.

For most of Houston, scenes like the one around Perras' house were finished days ago.

"It's just depressing," said Perras' wife, Dr. Laurie Feuer. "It's so sad. It's so depressing."

While the city hums back to life, a few neighborhoods are left behind.

The only way in to Perras and Feuer's dead-end street is by boat, and the neighbors there still can't see a way out.

"There were 64 inches of water down here on the lower floor," Perras said.

It only drained on Wednesday, and they're just now starting to sort through the damage.

"This was the first area to flood. It will be the last one," Perras said.

"You can see where the water line is, so on our floor here it's about 42 inches," said Perras' next-door neighbor, Brent Chambers.

We hear so often it's only things – and it is. But the things around us can help us feel normal.

"We drove through Waco on our way here, and people were all dressed up for the football game, and you go, 'Wow, people are living their normal lives when we've lost everything we own,'" Chambers said.

His family lost a lot of antiques and family heirlooms to the floodwaters.

"This piano, my wife's grandfather got for her when she was, I think, 7 years old," Chambers said, then pointed to the curling wood on a dining room table that belonged to his grandparents. "They say hardwood, if it's underwater for less than 48 hours, it can survive. But this house was underwater for a week."

Other homes could still have water in them for weeks. But even at a dead end, there's always a way out.

"I'll give you a ride if you need," Chambers called out to a neighbor from his boat.

The people of Houston are finding the way together.

"We've had a lot of support," Chambers said.

Another problem, Chambers said, his insurance agent will only come assess the house if they can drive in. They won't come by boat. So he hasn't been able to move ahead with his claim.

