Arlington Police Investigating Deadly Road Rage Shooting

Arlington Police confirm they are investigating a road rage shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured.

Officers say the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. along I-20 and Matlock Road in south Arlington.

Investigators say the driver of a pickup was possibly involved in a road rage incident with a black 4-door sedan. Police beleive the pickup got on I-20 at Cooper Street and was traveling in the outside lane approaching Matlock.

Witnesses report that's when the black 4-door sedan pulled up along side the truck and fired at least one shot into the driver side of the truck.



The truck ended up crashing into a National Tire & Battery store sign. The 19-year-old driver of the pickup was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The woman inside the truck was taken to the hospital with several injuries from the crash, but she is expected to survive.

Arlington Police say the car is described as a black 4-door sedan with dark tinted windows, silver possible after market wheels and a low profile.



As of right now, there have been no arrest. If you have any information you are ask to call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.



