American Airlines Cancels Flights Due to Hurricane Irma

American Airlines has already cancelled some flights as Hurricane Irma continues to grow.

Flights to and from St. Kitts and Nevis have been cancelled on September 5 and 6.

Flights to and from St. Maarten have also been cancelled on September 5 and 6.

American has added an additional departing flight from both locations to Miami that will leave on Tuesday September 5.

The airline says it will continue to monitor Hurricane Irma and expect to announce additional cancellations as the storm continues towards the U.S.

American says customers can contact the reservations team to re-book their flights.