3 in Custody After Burglary, Chase in Cedar Hill | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
    Three people wanted in connection with a home burglary in Cedar Hill are in custody, police say.

    Cedar Hill police said after a burglary was reported Wednesday afternoon officers made a traffic stop. During that stop, three people exited the vehicle and tried to run away.

    One of the occupants was arrested, but two were able to escape after running toward a nearby apartment complex.

    While officers searched the area, two nearby schools, Trinity Christian School and Besse Coleman Middle School, were placed on lock down.

    Just after 3 p.m., police said the other two suspected burglars had been taken into custody and the lock downs were lifted.

    No further information has been confirmed by police.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 55 minutes ago
