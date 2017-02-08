3 in Custody After Burglary, Chase in Cedar Hill

Three people wanted in connection with a home burglary in Cedar Hill are in custody, police say.

Cedar Hill police said after a burglary was reported Wednesday afternoon officers made a traffic stop. During that stop, three people exited the vehicle and tried to run away.

One of the occupants was arrested, but two were able to escape after running toward a nearby apartment complex.

While officers searched the area, two nearby schools, Trinity Christian School and Besse Coleman Middle School, were placed on lock down.

Just after 3 p.m., police said the other two suspected burglars had been taken into custody and the lock downs were lifted.

No further information has been confirmed by police.