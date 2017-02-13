2 Arrested, 2 Sought After 7-Eleven Robbery in Dallas | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Arrested, 2 Sought After 7-Eleven Robbery in Dallas

    Metro
    Dallas police officers arrested two people after a brief chase ended in the 2100 block of Marsalis Avenue.

    Dallas police said two people were arrested and officers are searching for two more in connection with a robbery at a 7-Eleven in east Oak Cliff.

    According to police, officers responded to reports of a robbery at the store in the 2200 block of South Beckley Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. Monday morning.

    Shortly after, officers chased a vehicle suspected in the robbery a few blocks away from the original crime scene. Two of the four robbers were captured, police said.

    No injuries were reported and no further information was released.

    Published 2 hours ago

