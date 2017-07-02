Early Sunday morning, FBI investigators confirmed the death of 13-year-old Shavon Randle, the Lancaster girl at the center of a recent Amber Alert.

In a live facebook video posted by the City of Lancaster, Eric Jackson, special agent for the Dallas FBI office stated that officers had found two bodies inside a home in Dallas Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a home in the 2200 block of Kiest Boulevard just before 3:00 a.m.

They found two people dead inside the home, a young female identified a Shavon Randle. The man inside the home so far has not been identified.

There is currently a large police presence outside of the home near the intersection of East Kiest Boulevard and East Illinois Avenue as police continue to investigate.

