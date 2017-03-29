Rockwall Mayor Jim Pruitt says it's "quite devastating" to see the damage done to his town after overnight storms, but once again his city pulls together.

At least one person was injured and several homes damaged in Rockwall after severe storms tore through North Texas early Wednesday morning, officials confirm.

According to Rockwall Mayor Jim Pruitt, search and rescue teams were dispatched to the neighborhood surrounding Hays Elementary School after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

About six homes in the area around Panhandle Drive and Chuck Wagon Drive were significantly damaged in the storm. Several others sustained broken windows and minor damage, Pruitt said.

A line of severe storms brought hail, lightning and powerful winds sweeping eastward across the region overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday morning.

It remains unclear whether damage in Rockwall was caused by a tornado.

"Everybody's concerned about their neighbors and we're trying to reassure them everyone's ok," Pruitt said. "We take this stuff seriously. That's why you see so many people out here so fast."

One person injured in the storm was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

