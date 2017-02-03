Anti-Opioid Drug Now Available Over the Counter

Naloxone, a medication used to prevent overdose by opioids like heroin and morphine, is now available in Texas pharmacies.

Addiction to pain killers on the rise in America and more families are being impacted every year. More than 15,000 people die every year from opioid overdose.

And the federal government has been in an uphill battle trying to fight the epidemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control both, opioid and heroin overdoses account for 28,000 deaths a year. The latest report says that 91 people die a day from an opioid overdose, which include prescription opioids and heroin.

One way is by making naloxone, a medication used to prevent overdose by opioids, more available.

Now, naloxone is being sold at a number of pharmacies and stores across North Texas. Kroger will now keep the drug NARCAN, also known as naloxone, in stock in all of its pharmacies throughout the state.

"We're excited to partner with Kroger to help make this life-saving medication available to as many people as possible," said Joe DaSilva, CEO of the Texas Pharmacy Association.

Kroger pharmacists received specialized training and education as part of the program.

Naloxone, or NARCAN, is also sold without a prescription at pharmacies in Walgreens and CVS.