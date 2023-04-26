Your Hail Photos – April 26, 2023 By NBCDFW Staff • Published 44 mins ago • Updated 42 mins ago NBC 5 viewers shared photos of hail after severe storms moved through North Texas on April 26, 2023. 9 photos 1/9 Kathy S. We had really bad hail for 7-8 minutes around 5:30 here in Dublin. Kathy Smith Sent from my iPhone 2/9 danny Pittman Hail between Dublin and Stephenville 3/9 Kathryn Lindley [tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Hail in De Leon 4/9 Jeremy Moore From the storm headed this way. 5/9 Kathy S. We had really bad hail for 7-8 minutes around 5:30 here in Dublin. Kathy Smith Sent from my iPhone 6/9 Thomas Wood Hail In stephenville Texas 7/9 Robin Vosseteig I know it’s like midnight. But we don’t get many storms that bring hailstorms and this size of hail. So yes I got my boots in as fast as I could with a coat and picked up this handful of hail about the size of large marbles or a smidge larger than a quarter 🪙 8/9 Jerry Beezley In the Hopewell community northwest of Paris tx. Captured by game camera this afternoon. 9/9 Keith Minor Sent from my iPhone This article tagged under: hailsevere stormsisee@nbcdfw.com More Photo Galleries Celebrating the Class of 2023 Bluebonnets in Bloom 2023 – Gallery II Your Hail Photos – April 20, 2023 Photos: Texas Rangers 2023 City Connect Uniforms