Your Hail Photos – April 26, 2023

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 viewers shared photos of hail after severe storms moved through North Texas on April 26, 2023.

Kathy S.
We had really bad hail for 7-8 minutes around 5:30 here in Dublin. Kathy Smith
danny Pittman
Hail between Dublin and Stephenville
Kathryn Lindley
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Hail in De Leon
Jeremy Moore
From the storm headed this way.
Kathy S.
We had really bad hail for 7-8 minutes around 5:30 here in Dublin. Kathy Smith
Thomas Wood
Hail In stephenville Texas
Robin Vosseteig
I know it’s like midnight. But we don’t get many storms that bring hailstorms and this size of hail. So yes I got my boots in as fast as I could with a coat and picked up this handful of hail about the size of large marbles or a smidge larger than a quarter 🪙
Jerry Beezley
In the Hopewell community northwest of Paris tx. Captured by game camera this afternoon.
Keith Minor
