Your Hail Photos – April 20, 2023 Published 1 hour ago • Updated 52 mins ago NBC 5 viewers shared photos from hail storms that rolled through North Texas on Thursday, April 20, 2023. 10 photos 1/10 Dedra Norman Here is the size of hail I got at my house in Mesquite, Tx 2/10 Bryan Merckling Quarter size hail in Chandlers Landing in Rockwall 3/10 Melissa Williams Quarter sized hail and smaller 4/10 Michael Keegan Hail Rockwall near Lakepointe church 5/10 Kim Hansen Ping Pong sized hail and heavy rain! 6/10 Wayne Wisner Pea sized hail fell in Bedford Tx near the intersection of 121 and 183 at 7:10pm on 4/20/2023 7/10 Phillip Adams Hail this afternoon 8/10 Kimberly Mogk Marble size hail North Richland Hills 9/10 Kristi McKnight This picture was taken April 20, 2023, near Roxton, Texas. 10/10 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com