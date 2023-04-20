Your Hail Photos – April 20, 2023

NBC 5 viewers shared photos from hail storms that rolled through North Texas on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

10 photos
1/10
Dedra Norman
Here is the size of hail I got at my house in Mesquite, Tx
2/10
Bryan Merckling
Quarter size hail in Chandlers Landing in Rockwall
3/10
Melissa Williams
Quarter sized hail and smaller
4/10
Michael Keegan
Hail Rockwall near Lakepointe church
5/10
Kim Hansen
Ping Pong sized hail and heavy rain!
6/10
Wayne Wisner
Pea sized hail fell in Bedford Tx near the intersection of 121 and 183 at 7:10pm on 4/20/2023
7/10
Phillip Adams
Hail this afternoon
8/10
Kimberly Mogk
Marble size hail North Richland Hills
9/10
Kristi McKnight
This picture was taken April 20, 2023, near
Roxton, Texas.
10/10
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

This article tagged under:

hailsevere stormsisee@nbcdfw.com

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Texas Rangers 2023 City Connect Uniforms
Photos: Texas Rangers 2023 City Connect Uniforms
White House 2023 Easter Egg Roll in Pictures
White House 2023 Easter Egg Roll in Pictures
Grant's Garden Photos 2023
Grant's Garden Photos 2023
Trump Arraignment Day: Scenes From Manhattan Courthouse
Trump Arraignment Day: Scenes From Manhattan Courthouse
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us