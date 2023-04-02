Your Hail Photos – April 2, 2023

NBC 5 viewers shared photos of hail as storms moved through North Texas on April 2, 2023.

14 photos
1/14
Kathy
Hail size at 3:50 pm
2/14
Rusty
Burleson hail roughly quarter size 3:37 PM
3/14
L Hammer
Hail in Plano, here’s what we had.
4/14
HUMPHREYTRANS
Golf ball sized hail in Haltom City on 4/2/23
5/14
Eva Cunningham
Hail in pilot point
6/14
Michele Barnes
Hell in far North Dallas at Frankford and Preston.
7/14
Loretta Rendon
Hail in Chico tx 1/2-3/4 “ hail
8/14
Rita P
Hurst Hail at 3:45
9/14
Holden Cater
North Richland Hills Hail
10/14
janet shrum
Hail in Hurst about 4 pm!
11/14
Holden Cater
North Richland Hills Hail
12/14
Victoria
Quarter size hail- downtown Fort Worth.
This is the hail we received in the 76111 area.
13/14
Jonathan Licker
Pea size hail in McKinney: backyard photo
McKinney
Sent from my iPhone
14/14
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

This article tagged under:

hailsevere weatherisee@nbcdfw.com

More Photo Galleries

Ribbon Cutting Day at Dallas' Historic Longhorn Ballroom
Ribbon Cutting Day at Dallas' Historic Longhorn Ballroom
Your Spring Photos 2023
Your Spring Photos 2023
Bluebonnets in Bloom 2023
Bluebonnets in Bloom 2023
Your Hail Photos – March 16, 2023
Your Hail Photos – March 16, 2023
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us