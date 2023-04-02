Your Hail Photos – April 2, 2023 Published 41 mins ago • Updated 5 mins ago NBC 5 viewers shared photos of hail as storms moved through North Texas on April 2, 2023. 14 photos 1/14 Kathy Hail size at 3:50 pm 2/14 Rusty Burleson hail roughly quarter size 3:37 PM 3/14 L Hammer Hail in Plano, here’s what we had. 4/14 HUMPHREYTRANS Golf ball sized hail in Haltom City on 4/2/23 5/14 Eva Cunningham Hail in pilot point 6/14 Michele Barnes Hell in far North Dallas at Frankford and Preston. 7/14 Loretta Rendon Hail in Chico tx 1/2-3/4 “ hail 8/14 Rita P Hurst Hail at 3:45 9/14 Holden Cater North Richland Hills Hail 10/14 janet shrum Hail in Hurst about 4 pm! 11/14 Holden Cater North Richland Hills Hail 12/14 Victoria Quarter size hail- downtown Fort Worth. This is the hail we received in the 76111 area. 13/14 Jonathan Licker Pea size hail in McKinney: backyard photo McKinney Sent from my iPhone 14/14 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: hailsevere weatherisee@nbcdfw.com More Photo Galleries Ribbon Cutting Day at Dallas' Historic Longhorn Ballroom Your Spring Photos 2023 Bluebonnets in Bloom 2023 Your Hail Photos – March 16, 2023