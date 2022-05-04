Tornado Watch Issued for Parts of North Texas

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. for parts of North Texas Wednesday afternoon.

Isolated storms may develop in the Metroplex this afternoon. Details on the forecast are below.

Wednesday's Tornado Watch includes 14 counties including Archer, Clay, Cooke, Denton, Eastland, Grayson, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Stephens, Wichita, Wise and Young counties. The watch does NOT currently include Tarrant, Dallas, Collin, Johnson or Ellis counties, or counties to the east.

The Tornado Watch includes the cities of Bowie, Breckenridge, Briar, Bridgeport, Carrollton, Cisco, Decatur, Denison, Denton, Eastland, Flower Mound, Gainesville, Gorman, Graham, Jacksboro, Lewisville, Mineral Wells, Nocona, Olney, Ranger, Sherman and Weatherford.

WHAT TO EXPECT WITH NORTH TEXAS WEATHER

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. and move from over the west and northwest parts of North Texas. The NWS said a few isolated storms are possible along the Interstate 35 corridor and within the Metroplex.

Large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes will be possible Wednesday afternoon, the NWS said.

The storms should move north into Oklahoma Wednesday evening and North Texas should be mostly quiet overnight aside from a few possible storms along the Red River.

A cold front arriving Thursday morning will bring another chance for storm development before dawn over western North Texas. Those storms will move east and bring the threat of large hail and isolated tornadoes. That line of storms is expected to move east through the morning and early afternoon.

After the rain departs Thursday the concern will shift to the heat where temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s Friday and then possibly into the low 100s over the weekend.

Today's weather will be marked by the arrival of a warm front across North Texas.

