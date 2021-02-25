Live Radar: Storms Overnight Could Bring Hail

There is a Marginal Risk for a few severe storms overnight across most of North Texas. The main threat will be hail up to the size of quarters. No tornadoes or strong winds are expected.

In addition to the hail threat, heavy rain is possible overnight. The rain potential tonight through Sunday shows one to two inches possible in the DFW area, with two to three inches in East Texas.

The timing of the storms will be roughly from 10 pm through about 4 am.

The rain will end by daybreak and the majority of Friday will be dry. Additional showers and thunderstorms are once again possible this weekend.