Storm Safety and the ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’

The "Leaning Tower of Dallas" and severe weather safety share a distant but common bond: safety.

The building's core famously failed to fall during an implosion this past week. The exterior walls of the structure crumbled as expected when all of the explosive devices detonated, but the core was strong enough to stay standing.

Engineers commonly say the most stable part of any structure is near its center.

The same goes for your house. That's why we say the best place to seek shelter from severe weather is at the lowest level in an interior room. The location in your house will likely be a closet, bathroom or hallway. The goal is to be in a place that can withstand strong winds and debris deep inside the house.

Many times it is the interior rooms that remain standing after a tornado. The reason is because they are not touching outside walls and they are located near the center of the house.

Like the leaning tower of Dallas, central rooms offer the best protection.