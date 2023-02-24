forecast

Severe Storms Possible Sunday Night

A marginal to slight risk for severe weather across North Texas

By Kevan Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

An advancing storm system will enhance thunderstorm development across the area for Sunday night.

Expect this line to move across North Texas between 10 p.m. Sunday night and 3 a.m. Monday morning.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms from Cleburne, Waxahachie, Dallas, Plano, McKinney, Greenville and Paris. The primary threats in this area are brief moderate to heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

There is a slight risk for severe storms across western North Texas. This area includes Fort Worth, Stephenville, Mineral Wells, Graham, Decatur, Denton, Jacksboro, Gainesville and Bowie.

The primary threats in this area are moderate to heavy rainfall, damaging winds and small hail.

As this storm system approaches North Texas, the NBC 5 Weather Experts will keep you updated and ahead of the storm.

