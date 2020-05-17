National Weather Service Confirms 2 North Texas Tornadoes Saturday

Two tornadoes caused damage near Cedar Creek Lake Saturday as storms moved across North Texas, the National Weather Service confirmed Sunday.

National Weather Service survey teams found damage consistent with an EF-1 tornado in Malakoff, and damage consistent with an EF-0 tornado northeast of Mabank, along the Kaufman-Van Zandt county line.

Brant White

The damage in Malakoff was on the west side of town, according to the National Weather Service. EF-1 tornadoes can have winds up to 100 mph. An EF-0 tornado can have winds up 85 mph.

NBC 5 viewers also reported wind damage in Tarrant County, sending in photos of downed trees.