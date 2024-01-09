Much colder to start next week

Temperatures will be up and down for much of this week. A cold and blustery day Tuesday will be followed by a quick warm up for Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front Friday will send temperatures below normal again through the weekend.

A stronger cold front is expected to arrive on Sunday, dropping temperatures even more. This front will likely bring the coldest air of the winter so far to much of the nation east of the Rocky Mountains. The temperature outlook for January 14-18 reflects the arctic air mass that will be in place.

Temperature outlook for January 14-18

For North Texas, morning low temperatures Monday and Tuesday could be in the teens and 20s with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

10 day high temperature forecast for DFW

While there is a low potential for some wintry precipitation Sunday night into Monday, there is considerable disagreement among the computer models. The bottom line is a shot of much colder weather will impact North Texas early next week.