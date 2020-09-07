Midweek Cold Front May Disappoint

A strong cold front coming out of the Rockies will attempt to push into North Texas on Wednesday. It's generating a lot of buzz with the prospects for an early-season snowfall in Colorado. Some models have even hinted at snow in the Panhandle of Texas. However, this is looking less likely as of Monday morning.

There's a lot of uncertainty, though, with just how strong the cold front will be once it arrives in North Texas. Some models even "stall" the weather system to the northwest and don't bring the front into DFW until late Wednesday. This would not only delay the onset of the cooler air, but it would also give the air more time to modify (balance out, or warm up) a bit. The most likely scenario is that much cooler air will be in place to the west Wednesday, while DFW remains warmer.

At any rate, the front should eventually get to DFW late Wednesday, but possibly without as much chilly air. If you're looking for a true taste of fall weather, there's still some hope but you may be disappointed.

Early fall cold fronts are notoriously difficult for the models to handle -- not to mention the meteorologists interpreting those models. It's not uncommon for the initial model runs to over-exaggerate the extent of the cold air. That's where a meteorologist steps in and says, "hmm, this model appears too aggressive. It's still early September, after all."

On a positive note, we could use some more rain and it looks like this weather system will deliver. Showers and thunderstorms appear likely late Wednesday into Thursday.