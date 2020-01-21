Live Radar: Storm System to Bring Rainy and Chilly Wednesday

A storm system moving across North Texas will bring wet and chilly weather Tuesday night into Wednesday. The rain will be light and may be mixed with a little sleet overnight, but no accumulations or travel problems are expected.

Light rain will be around for most of Wednesday. The steadiest rain is expected in the morning, while drizzle will be common in the afternoon as the rain area moves east.

Rain amounts will be near an inch in East Texas. Dallas-Fort Worth could receive up to a half and inch of rain, with lower amounts to the west.

The rain will move out of North Texas Wednesday night. Clouds will decrease Thursday with sunshine returning by the afternoon.