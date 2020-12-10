cold front

Last Dry Day Before a Cold Front Brings Rainy Friday and a Cold Weekend

Mild weather continues in North Texas before turning wet on Friday with a cold front

By Keisha Burns

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Our unseasonably warm and quiet December pattern continues Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs well into the 70s. But, changes are in store for parts of North Texas Thursday night.

Clouds will thicken up, and we'll have the chance for rain late Thursday night into Friday morning ahead of an approaching cold front.

The front will move across the region on Friday, bringing cooler temperatures and showers and a few thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected, but a few storms could be on the stronger side in East Texas late Friday afternoon and early evening.

As the front moves out, rain chances will diminish with decreasing clouds from west to east.

Another system will bring low rain chances and much colder air to the region on Sunday. There's a low potential for light rain/snow across parts of our far northwestern counties Sunday morning.

