It's that time of year again…. Lights Out, DFW!

What to Know Fall bird migration is from August 15 through November 30. Peak migration is from October 14 through November 17.

Billions of birds migrate through Texas and are subject to light pollution.

In the United States, 3.5 billion birds die from collisions with buildings every year.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is the third most dangerous area for bird migration.

WHAT IS THE LIGHTS OUT INITIATIVE?

The Lights Out initiative from the National Audubon Society, Audubon Texas, and Texan by Nature is an educational campaign of awareness and action to help protect migratory birds by turning off lights at night.

Texas is globally important for bird migration. Nearly two billion birds pass through Texas each fall and spring.

Birds can migrate thousands of miles, some traveling up to 16,000 miles. Some birds travel at speeds of up to 30 mph.

WHEN IS FALL MIGRATION FOR BIRDS?

Fall migration happens from August 15 through November 30, the peak migration period is October 14 through November 17.

Birds often fly at night and lights from buildings, especially in urban areas, attract and disorient the birds. Birds can become confused and exhausted which makes them vulnerable to collisions with buildings.

HOW CAN I HELP WITH BIRD MIGRATION?

All Texans -- businesses and residents -- are encouraged to turn off nonessential lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the fall migration so that birds can proceed safely on their migratory journeys.

Bird-lovers can monitor how many birds will be traveling through the area using the BirdCast website.

Let's do our part to protect our bird population, the Texas friendly way!