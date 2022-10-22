Hurricane Roslyn: Mexico Bound and Impact on Texas

Hurricane Roslyn will make landfall along the Pacific coastline of Mexico as a major hurricane. Even though this system is over a thousand miles away; its impact will be felt in Texas.

THE TEXAS-NORTH TEXAS CONNECTION

As our system moves inland it will continue to weaken. This will lead to heavy rainfall spreading into Central Mexico. Roslyn's remnants will eventually spread moisture into South Texas and the Hill Country.

As a cold front and low slides into North Texas from the west/northwest, our rain chances will increase Monday morning into the afternoon. This system will bring the area some much-needed rainfall with totals nearing an inch.