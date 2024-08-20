Hot and dry weather brings a return to drought conditions

So far during August 2024, DFW Airport has only received 0.35" of rain. Normally we see a little over an inch, so we currently have a monthly deficit of 0.82".

We are in the midst of a hot and dry weather pattern across the state of Texas. No rain is in the forecast for at least the next ten days. Drought conditions have returned to parts of North Texas and will likely continue.

The latest drought map (as of August 13) shows an increase in drought for the second consecutive week. Large areas of the Panhandle and North Central Texas experienced one category of drought degradation in the past week. Currently, parts of North Texas are experiencing dry conditions to moderate drought conditions.

Looking at rainfall totals for the year we still have a surplus. Since January 2024, DFW has received 31.64" of rain, 8.10" above normal.