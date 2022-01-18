Grab Your Winter Coat; It's Getting Cold Again

A strong cold front will move south across North Texas on Wednesday. It'll bring falling temperatures and a gusty north wind.

The front will be in Northwest Texas by daybreak, though DFW by mid-morning, and into southern sections of North Texas by mid afternoon. In many locations, high temperatures will be reached in the morning, followed by a drop in temperatures during the afternoon.

Thursday will be a very cold day with temperatures starting off in the 20s, and only rising into the 30s. A gusty north wind will make it feel like the 20s for most of the day.

The coldest point with this cold shot will come Friday morning with temperatures in the upper teens to mid 20s. Some people may have to drip their interior faucets to keep their pipes from freezing. Despite the cold, this will not resemble the cold that we endured last February.

The cold will ease over the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 40s Saturday, and upper 50s Sunday.