ERCOT issues weather watch, forecasts record demand on power grid

With triple-digit heat forecast across the state this week, ERCOT issued a Weather Watch. It means high demand on the power grid is expected, but for now, Texans are not being asked to conserve energy.

Doug Lewin, the author of the Texas Energy and Power Newsletter, said he’s not worried about the grid this week thanks to a combination of high levels of solar and wind energy.

“The big difference this week is really that combination,” Lewin said.

But Lewin has repeatedly warned the state needs to do more in lowering demand and improving energy efficiency.

“These heatwaves are just getting worse and worse and I think people need to be prepared for that,” Lewin said. “Just like a Bitcoin miner or factory owner can be paid to reduce their usage, the renters, homeowners and small business owners should have access to those payments, too.”

Lack of confidence in the grid has fueled ongoing debate among Texans and lawmakers since the 2021 power crisis.

State Senator Nathan Johnson of Dallas said one improvement includes backup power.

The legislature recently approved $1.8 billion in funding for small-scale generators for critical services like rural police stations or assisted living centers.

Putting those services on backup power during a crisis would allow them to be taken off the main grid and enable rolling outages to be more fairly distributed, something that was not in place during the February 2021 freeze, Johnson said.

“We don’t want to lose lives again. We don’t want that prolonged misery that people had,” Johnson said. “Grid problems are inevitable no matter how well we do, now we will be prepared for them.”

It’s one change among many he said state leaders have made to improve the grid.

“I feel like we’ve made a tremendous effort, but I do not feel our work is done because I think we need to see how well what we’ve done operates and if it’s not working we need to fix it quick,” Johnson said.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS

With heat like this, you'll want to take precautions and be prepared.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors to ensure they stay cool.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles. According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

NBC 5

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911. The CDC has more here on heat-related illnesses.

Take care of your pets by providing fresh, cool water and shade. Also, pets should not be left outside and unattended for too long. It's too hot and they need to be brought inside.