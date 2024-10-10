Dry fall could affect spring Bluebonnet blooms

October is typically the Dallas-Fort Worth area’s second wettest month with an average of 4.37 inches of rain. But so far this month, we haven't seen any rain at all.

This week's drought monitor shows expanding drought conditions across North Texas. Moderate drought encompasses both Denton and Collin counties. Meanwhile, severe and extreme drought conditions are being felt for areas near the Red River and also in parts of East Texas.

Drought conditions have been worsening week after week across North Texas. September ended with below-normal precipitation, with just over 2 inches of rain collected at DFW Airport.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This is not good news for the upcoming Bluebonnet season. According to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin, “Most of the wildflowers that bloom in the spring are dependent on fall precipitation followed by sustaining winter rains”.

They go on to say, “The amount and timing of fall and winter rain determines the success of germination and the blooming season.”

Unfortunately, no rain is in the 10-day forecast. The Climate Prediction Center expects below normal precipitation to continue through mid to late October.

However, all hope is not lost. If rain returns by late fall or winter, the effects on the bluebonnets would be minimal.

Only time will tell if we get to bask in full fields of Texas’ state flower next Spring.