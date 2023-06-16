Cleanup continues from severe storm damage across parts of North Texas

Many people across North Texas are cleaning up after storms rocked their communities Thursday night.

The city of Lavon in Collin County was hit hard with 80 mph winds.

Rose Farmer heard the hurricane-force winds whistling through her front door.

“It was really swirling. It was exciting but scary,” she told NBC 5.

Outside the Lavon home she shares with partner Joe Bellows was more chaos.

"I could hear a boom boom on the metal building. I thought, ‘Oh my God, it’s trying to pick up the carport."

The storm’s winds peeled off the entire side of their 30-foot shop. Garage doors were bent or pulled off completely. However, many items on the shelves stayed put, which has the couple questioning the origin of the wind.

"The wind started picking up and I mean, it came in fast and hard. Like 80 mph winds. It was so fast,” Farmer said. "I've seen tornadoes. I know to respect them."

An internet tower on their property that services Lavon also came down.

Thankfully, insurance will cover all of the damages.

"I was born and bred here, I know what the storms do,” said Bellows.

Thursday night's severe weather took down trees and damaged roofs and tossed debris around the city. The drive-thru of the Independent Financial Bank collapsed from the winds and remains closed while repairs are being made.

“We have several trampolines that are not where they're supposed to be, they've been blown everywhere,” said Danny Anthony, fire chief of Lavon Fire Department.

Sam Oliyide’s roof was damaged to the point that water leaked into his home. It was a long night for his family.

“It sounded like a car was going to hundred 300 mph. The noise was too much,” he said.

The Lavon Fire Department, which has a couple of dozen people in the department, has been all hands on deck.

"We've had a couple of houses where holes were blown in the roof and they had a ceiling collapse inside their house and things like that. It was just trying to get to everything that we had,” Anthony said. “Our storage building off Highway 205, it completely took its roof off. Both sides of it, just wiped it out.”

Texas Sky Ranger captured more damage near Sulphur Springs in Hopkins County, just northeast of Dallas, where a building was destroyed.

In nearby Como Pickton ISD, all athletic events are canceled after several buildings were damaged.

More damage was reported in Canton, where crews spent the day fixing downed powerlines and cleaning up scattered debris. The National Weather Service is investigating the storm reports and has so far confirmed winds of up to 85 mph in Canton.

In Denton County, residents in the Sanger area experienced monster hail the size of a tennis ball to a grapefruit.

No major injuries have been reported in any of the storms.

"It's not a good thing but it can be fixed. It can be fixed,” said Farmer.

Residents in Lavon must now repair buildings and clear trees damaged during this week's thunderstorms.